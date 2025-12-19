Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates against Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic tallied 23 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 win over the Magic.
Thursday's performance was more of the same from Jokic, who has shown no sign of slowing down after securing his second straight triple-double. Outside of his usual high level of production in points, rebounds and assists, he's now secured two steals in three straight appearances.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Powers way to triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Rolls to another productive night•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Near triple-double vs. Charlotte•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Pours in 40 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available to play•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable for Wednesday•