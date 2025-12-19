Jokic tallied 23 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 win over the Magic.

Thursday's performance was more of the same from Jokic, who has shown no sign of slowing down after securing his second straight triple-double. Outside of his usual high level of production in points, rebounds and assists, he's now secured two steals in three straight appearances.