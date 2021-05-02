Jokic scored 30 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.
Jokic caught a bit of a breather in the team's previous game, but he returned to a normal role Saturday. He shot with strong efficiency -- particularly from the free-throw line -- to score at least 30 points for the 19th time this season. The Nuggets may choose to limit Jokic's minutes on a fairly regular basis down the stretch to ensure his full health in the playoffs and those decisions appear to be the only thing capable of slowing him down this season.
