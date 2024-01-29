Jokic amassed 26 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-16 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 victory over the 76ers.

Jokic led all players in Saturday's contest in rebounds while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and leading all 76ers in scoring in a balanced performance. Jokic has hauled in 15 or more rebounds in 10 games this season while tallying at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in seven of his last 10 outings.