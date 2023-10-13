Jokic recorded 17 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during Thursday's 133-124 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

Jokic has played exactly 18 minutes in each of his first two preseason contests, but he was more efficient Thursday than in Denver's opener. The defending champions have three more exhibitions before they open the regular season against the Lakers on Oct. 24.