Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates in limited minutes
Jokic ended with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 preseason victory over Portland.
Jokic did all of his damage in the first half, resting over the final 24 minutes. He dominated Zach Collins who was standing in for Hassan Whiteside. Jokic has, by no means, had a spectacular preseason, however, that is typically the case. Jokic is basically the consensus number six pick in almost every format. With that being said, managers may have to give him a couple of weeks to hit full stride.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in preseason debut•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ready for preseason debut•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To take it easy during preseason•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another huge night in Game 7 loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Excels before fouling out•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...