Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates in limited minutes

Jokic ended with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 preseason victory over Portland.

Jokic did all of his damage in the first half, resting over the final 24 minutes. He dominated Zach Collins who was standing in for Hassan Whiteside. Jokic has, by no means, had a spectacular preseason, however, that is typically the case. Jokic is basically the consensus number six pick in almost every format. With that being said, managers may have to give him a couple of weeks to hit full stride.