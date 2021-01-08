Jokic tallied 38 points (14-31 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 124-117 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Jokic is emerging as a darkhorse MVP candidate with his consistent and exemplary play. In just eight games, he has four triple-doubles and four double-doubles to his credit. He's building an MVP resume that may be tough to beat, and he's topping the charts as the best center in the league currently.