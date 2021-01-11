Jokic registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Knicks.

Jokic has recorded a double-double in each of his first 10 games this season, but the interesting aspect behind that lies on the fact that the big man has accomplished that feat with assists, and not rebounds, three different times. In fact, Jokic has dished out 10 or more assists seven times already and is still averaging a triple-double through his first 10 games.