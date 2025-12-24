Jokic registered 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 14 assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 131-130 loss to the Mavericks.

Jokic delivered a strong all-around showing Tuesday but fell short of a triple-double and couldn't will the Nuggets to a win. The star center was active from beyond the arc, matching a season high with five made three-pointers. Jokic has tallied 26 double-doubles and 14 triple-doubles on the season, underscoring his continued dominance.