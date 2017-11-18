Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double in Friday's rout

Jokic scored 13 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists and a block in 27 minutes during Friday's 146-114 win over the Pelicans.

His biggest contribution on the night didn't show up on the scoresheet, however, as an accidental collision with Anthony Davis early in the third quarter sent the Pelicans' big man to the locker room with a concussion and opened the floodgates on the rout. Jokic now has eight double-doubles in 15 games on the season, and while Jamal Murray is increasingly becoming the focus of the Nuggets' offense, the team's 22-year-old center appears headed for a career year of his own.