Jokic tallied 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

The 26-year-old recorded his 40th double-double of the season. Despite the solid game, he took a minor step back on Wednesday after averaging 30.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over his previous three games. The MVP front-runner will look to continue his impressive play Friday when the Nuggets travel to New Orleans to play the Pelicans.