Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double in loss

Jokic had 24 points (11-20 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in Monday's loss to Houston.

Jokic had another big night after scoring 39 points in the Nuggets' last game, and he continues to be among the best fantasy big men in the entire NBA. While Jokic notched his fourth straight double-double, he did commit a game-high eight turnovers -- his most in any game this season.