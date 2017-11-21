Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double in Monday's win

Jokic scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 114-98 win over the Kings.

It's his ninth double-double of the season and fifth in the last seven games. Jokic is showing plenty of improvement with his three-point shot this season, but it isn't costing him any production on the glass, and the 22-year-old may only be scratching the surface of his fantasy potential.