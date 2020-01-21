Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double in win over Wolves

Jokic had 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, and five assists in Monday's win over Minnesota.

Jokic committed five turnovers and missed all three of his three-point attempts, but he was still an effective offensive hub, handing out five assists in his 34 minutes of action. He took only 15 shots Monday, but he could be relied upon more in the short term if Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and/or Paul Millsap continue to miss time.