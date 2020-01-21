Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double in win over Wolves
Jokic had 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, and five assists in Monday's win over Minnesota.
Jokic committed five turnovers and missed all three of his three-point attempts, but he was still an effective offensive hub, handing out five assists in his 34 minutes of action. He took only 15 shots Monday, but he could be relied upon more in the short term if Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and/or Paul Millsap continue to miss time.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dials up 30 points, 10 boards•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops double-double on Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts double-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 33, comes up clutch•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Erupts for career-high 47 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...