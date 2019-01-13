Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-double streak extends
Jokic finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 loss to the Suns.
Jokic extended his double-double streak to seven games Saturday, albeit in a losing effort. This loss came as a shock after the Nuggets had won seven of their past eight games. Jokic continues to have an excellent season, taking on more offensive responsibility in lieu of all the injuries. The Nuggets must now back up to face the Trail Blazers on Sunday in what will be another tough encounter.
