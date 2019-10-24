Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles despite foul issues

Jokic finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over the Trail Blazers

Jokic overcame early foul trouble, helping lead the Nuggets to an opening night victory over the Trail Blazers. The fact he did all his damage in just 24 minutes indicates he is set for another big season. The lack of defensive numbers continues to be a sticking point ut those who drafted him have to happy with the overall production. He will almost certainly increase that playing time in the next game and should continue to put up first-round value on a consistent basis.