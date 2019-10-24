Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles despite foul issues
Jokic finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over the Trail Blazers
Jokic overcame early foul trouble, helping lead the Nuggets to an opening night victory over the Trail Blazers. The fact he did all his damage in just 24 minutes indicates he is set for another big season. The lack of defensive numbers continues to be a sticking point ut those who drafted him have to happy with the overall production. He will almost certainly increase that playing time in the next game and should continue to put up first-round value on a consistent basis.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates in limited minutes•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in preseason debut•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ready for preseason debut•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To take it easy during preseason•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another huge night in Game 7 loss•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...