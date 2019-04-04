Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in blowout win
Jokic totaled 20 points (9-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists across 29 minutes in the Nuggets' 113-85 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.
Jokic exploded for team-high point and rebound totals in the easy victory. The versatile big man has double-doubled in three of his past four games, and his 90.0 percent success rate from the field Wednesday was his highest since the second game of the season Oct. 20. With the Nuggets still capable of reaching the top seed, Jokic should continue seeing a normal allotment of minutes for what remains of the regular season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Limited production in big loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Gets double-double before ejection•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Monster double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hauls down 15 boards Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in road loss•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.