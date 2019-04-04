Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in blowout win

Jokic totaled 20 points (9-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists across 29 minutes in the Nuggets' 113-85 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

Jokic exploded for team-high point and rebound totals in the easy victory. The versatile big man has double-doubled in three of his past four games, and his 90.0 percent success rate from the field Wednesday was his highest since the second game of the season Oct. 20. With the Nuggets still capable of reaching the top seed, Jokic should continue seeing a normal allotment of minutes for what remains of the regular season.

