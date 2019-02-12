Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in easy win

Jokic finished with 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 103-87 victory over the Heat.

Jokic finished with a double-double Monday in what turned out to be a comfortable victory. This was certainly not his best performance which speaks volumes in regards to how good he has been this season. Jokic is cruising as a top-10 player thus far and should only continue to get better as the Nuggets strive for the top seed in the West.