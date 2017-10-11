Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in exhibition finale

Jokic mustered 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason loss to the Thunder.

The big man posted his first double-double in four preseason tilts to close out the exhibition slate, even as he generated his lowest shooting percentage over that span. Jokic has provided relatively well-rounded stat lines in each contest and appears primed for a potential breakout campaign in what will be his first full season as a clear-cut starter.