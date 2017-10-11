Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in exhibition finale
Jokic mustered 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason loss to the Thunder.
The big man posted his first double-double in four preseason tilts to close out the exhibition slate, even as he generated his lowest shooting percentage over that span. Jokic has provided relatively well-rounded stat lines in each contest and appears primed for a potential breakout campaign in what will be his first full season as a clear-cut starter.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not on injury report for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Wednesday with elbow strain•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 12 points in preseason debut•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills up stat sheet in regular-season finale•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 23 in Sunday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...