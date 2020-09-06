Jokic ended with 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 victory over the Clippers.

Jokic powered the Nuggets to victory as they leveled the series at 1-1. After a poor showing in Game 1, the Nuggets came out firing, scoring 44 points in the opening quarter. Jokic did most of his damage in the first half but nailed a couple of clutch baskets down the stretch as well as dominating the glass. Many gave the Nuggets little chance of upsetting the Clippers and while that may still be the case, they have at least breathed some life into the series.