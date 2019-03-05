Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in loss

Jokic finished with 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Jokic produced another double-double in Monday's loss, adding six helpers in the process. He's one of the best bigs in the game, but he's taken his play to the next level as of late. Over his last 10 games, Jokic has averaged 23.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals. Still hoping to control a top-two seed in the West, expect the Nuggets' star to continue putting up huge numbers.