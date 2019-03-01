Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in loss Thursday
Jokic compiled 16 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, and seven assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to Utah.
Jokic struggled from the field in Thursday's loss, hitting just 5-of-15 shots, ending with 16 points. He did manage to add 13 rebounds and seven assists but did not get the result the team would have been hoping for. The fact that was a subpar effort for Jokic shows just how strong his season has been thus far. He is certainly in the conversation for the league's MVP award. Whilst he will likely fall just short, he has been about as impactful as a player can be and should be a beast in fantasy for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big scoring night in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in easy win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in loss to Sixers•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...