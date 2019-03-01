Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in loss Thursday

Jokic compiled 16 points (5-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, and seven assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to Utah.

Jokic struggled from the field in Thursday's loss, hitting just 5-of-15 shots, ending with 16 points. He did manage to add 13 rebounds and seven assists but did not get the result the team would have been hoping for. The fact that was a subpar effort for Jokic shows just how strong his season has been thus far. He is certainly in the conversation for the league's MVP award. Whilst he will likely fall just short, he has been about as impactful as a player can be and should be a beast in fantasy for the remainder of the season.