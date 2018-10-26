Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in loss

Jokic provided 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the Nuggets' 121-114 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

Jokic got into some foul trouble, racking up five over the course of the game. However, he didn't let that stop him from another stellar performance, one that qualified as his fourth straight double-double effort at minimum. Jokic is already averaging 23.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals across 30.6 minutes across five games, a snapshot of what can rightfully be expected from a player of his talent level if he steers clear of injury.