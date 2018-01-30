Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in Monday's loss
Jokic supplied 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Celtics.
Jokic has now racked up a double-double in 20 of his last 40 games, including in five consecutive contests. The third-year big man is getting it done across the stat sheet, as he's even drained multiple threes in three of his last five contests as well. Monday's game also marked Jokic's first over the 20-point mark since Jan. 16, and after starting off the new year with no more than nine points in three of his first five outings, he's scored in double digits in nine consecutive contests.
