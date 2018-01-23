Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in Monday's win

Jokic accounted for 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jokic offset a rough night from the field with some serviceable free-throw shooting and another strong effort on the boards. The 22-year-old has three double-doubles in the last four games and has partly overcome 36.2 percent shooting (17-for-47) over his last three contests by posting a 69.2 percent success rate (9-for-13) from the charity stripe and averaging 12.3 rebounds during that stretch. Factoring in Monday's production, Jokic is averaging 15.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 33.1 minutes in 11 January contests.