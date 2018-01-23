Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in Monday's win
Jokic accounted for 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
Jokic offset a rough night from the field with some serviceable free-throw shooting and another strong effort on the boards. The 22-year-old has three double-doubles in the last four games and has partly overcome 36.2 percent shooting (17-for-47) over his last three contests by posting a 69.2 percent success rate (9-for-13) from the charity stripe and averaging 12.3 rebounds during that stretch. Factoring in Monday's production, Jokic is averaging 15.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 33.1 minutes in 11 January contests.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Cold from distance in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills up stat line in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Solid offensive effort in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with double-double in poor shooting night•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in Monday's loss•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...