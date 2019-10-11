Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in preseason debut

Jokic (rest) furnished 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 22 minutes during the Nuggets' 111-91 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Jokic had gotten the Nuggets' preseason opener Tuesday versus the Trail Blazers off for rest, but he was in the lineup as expected Thursday and put together a signature effort relative to his abbreviated playing time. Expectations are naturally through the roof for Jokic entering his fifth season after he posted career bests in points (20.1), rebounds (10.8), assists (7.3) and steals (1.4) last season. Fantasy managers will also hope that another career-high figure generated by Jokic last season -- shot attempts per game (15.1) -- is in for another boost during the coming regular season, giving the All-Star big man's efficiency and floor-spacing ability.