Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in preseason debut
Jokic (rest) furnished 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 22 minutes during the Nuggets' 111-91 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.
Jokic had gotten the Nuggets' preseason opener Tuesday versus the Trail Blazers off for rest, but he was in the lineup as expected Thursday and put together a signature effort relative to his abbreviated playing time. Expectations are naturally through the roof for Jokic entering his fifth season after he posted career bests in points (20.1), rebounds (10.8), assists (7.3) and steals (1.4) last season. Fantasy managers will also hope that another career-high figure generated by Jokic last season -- shot attempts per game (15.1) -- is in for another boost during the coming regular season, giving the All-Star big man's efficiency and floor-spacing ability.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ready for preseason debut•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: To take it easy during preseason•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another huge night in Game 7 loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Excels before fouling out•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big double-double in blowout win•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.