Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in return from injury
Jokick (ankle) totaled 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 117-111 win over the Pelicans.
Jokic came into the game with a playing time restriction of undefined degree, but he ended up providing excellent production on a per-minute basis. The big man had missed seven consecutive games prior to Friday, so it may take another couple of contests before he's back to a normal allotment of floor time.
