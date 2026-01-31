Jokic (knee) notched 31 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 13-17 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 122-109 win over the Clippers.

Jokic returned to action following a 16-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise and impressed in limited minutes. The three-time MVP operated under a minutes restriction, which may continue to be the case in the short term as the Nuggets ease their superstar back into a full workload. However, he still recorded game-high marks in points and rebounds, and he has logged a double-double or better in all but four of his 33 regular-season outings. Additionally, Jokic tallied a game-high three steals and has registered multiple swipes 15 times this season.