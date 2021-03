Jokic had 32 points (11-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in Monday's win over Indiana.

It was another night at the office for Jokic, who continues to reign as the No. 1-ranked fantasy player in most formats. Over his last 10 games, Jokic is averaging 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks, while draining 1.6 threes per game at a 44.4 percent clip.