Jokic (wrist) did not travel with the team and has been officially listed as out for Friday's preseason game versus the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jokic tweaked his wrist during Monday's preseason opener and did not practice Wednesday. However, Winge mentions that the Nuggets are simply being extra cautious and giving the star big man extra rest. There is no indication that Jokic will miss any regular season action.