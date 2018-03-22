Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops 21 in Wednesday's blowout
Jokic scored 21 points (9-11 FG. 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 win over the Bulls.
In a closer game, Jokic would likely have seen a bigger workload and put up a monster line, but he was still plenty productive in his three quarters of action. The 23-year-old is averaging 23.4 points, 10.6 boards, 5.9 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last eight games, and Jokic should remain locked in over the final weeks of the season as the Nuggets try to climb back into a playoff spot.
