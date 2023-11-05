Jokic ended with 28 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 victory over the Bulls.

Jokic was dealing with low back pain pregame, but he showed no signs of the issue as he overpowered Chicago. Jokic has fallen one assist shy of a triple-double in back-to-back games. Next up is a Monday matchup against a Pelicans squad that ranks sixth overall in defensive efficiency and 11th in rim protection.