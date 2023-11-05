Jokic ended with 28 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 victory over the Bulls.
Jokic was dealing with low back pain pregame, but he showed no signs of the issue as he overpowered Chicago. Jokic has fallen one assist shy of a triple-double in back-to-back games. Next up is a Monday matchup against a Pelicans squad that ranks sixth overall in defensive efficiency and 11th in rim protection.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play against Chicago•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Deemed probable against Chicago•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Just misses triple-double Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Good to go and starting•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Can't win on his own Wednesday•