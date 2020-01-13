Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops double-double on Clippers
Jokic posted 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 114-104 win over the Clippers.
The blocks remain scarce for Jokic, who has only two rejections over his last 11 games, but the center has otherwise lived up to draft-day expectations after a relative lull to begin the season. Over six January appearances, Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 9.7 boards, 4.5 assists and 2.3 triples while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 76.1 percent from the free-throw line.
