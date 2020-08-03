Jokic scored 30 points (10-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 121-113 overtime win over the Thunder.

With Jamal Murray (hamstring), Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) all sidelined, the Nuggets unsurprisingly turned to Jokic to carry the load, and the 25-year-old responded with his 13th triple-double of the season -- a new career high -- and the 41st of his career. Denver can still catch the Clippers for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, so even with a patchwork starting lineup around him, expect Jokic to remain at the top of his game over the final contests of the regular season.