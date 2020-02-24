Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Efficient two-way effort in win

Jokic posted 24 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 victory over the Timberwolves.

Jokic hasn't dipped below 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in any of his past three games. Sunday's performance also marked the 12th time in Jokic's career that he's posted at least 20 points, two steals and two blocks, with the Nuggets going 9-3 in those contests. In February, he's averaging 27.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks while shooting 63.8 percent from the field.