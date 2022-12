Jokic contributed 32 points (13-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to New Orleans.

Jokic led Denver with an all-around performance that fell two assists shy of a triple-double, recording his eighth straight double-double in the process. Jokic tied his season high in rebounds and now has his first 30-15 game of the 2022-23 campaign.