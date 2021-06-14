Jokic put up 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists before being ejected from Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns.

The Nuggets were once again playing from behind for most of the game, and the MVP's frustrations appeared to boil over late in the third quarter when he was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul for forcefully striking Phoenix's Cameron Payne on a steal attempt. Jokic needed only 28 minutes to post his sixth double-double of the playoffs, but it was a rough way to end a fantastic season for the 26-year-old, who did not miss a single game and was the No. 1 fantasy player in most season-long formats. Entering Sunday, Jokic was averaging 29.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.9 made threes in 10 postseason contests.