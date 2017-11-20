Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ejected in second quarter
Jokic posted six points (1-5 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Lakers before getting ejected for arguing a non-call in the second quarter.
The 22-year-old big man got the hook along with head coach Mike Malone following a non-call in the second quarter, leaving Jokic with his second six-point tally in the last three games. Jokic also has another pair of single-digit point efforts in nine November contests, but he typically makes up for any scoring downturns with outstanding work on the glass. Accordingly, he's posted double-digit rebound totals in six games during the current month and is averaging a career-high 11.3 rebounds per game thus far this season. Jokic will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Kings on Monday night.
