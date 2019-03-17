Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ejected late in Saturday's victory

Jokic totaled 26 points (11-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 102-100 victory over Indiana.

Jokic was ejected late in the game Saturday, receiving two quick technicals which saw him have to leave the game. The calls were questionable at best and there is nothing to worry about long-term. He still managed to finish the game as the high scorer with 26 points including a pair of triples. The Nuggets continue to threaten the Warriors atop the Western Conference and Jokic should be able to maintain his current value all the way through until the end of the season.