Jokic accumulated 25 points (9-10 FG, 7-7 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 127-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Jokic was wicked Monday, missing just one shot from the field while pacing all players with 19 rebounds and 10 assists. The superstar center has now posted a triple-double in each of the Nuggets' first three games after racking up 34 during the regular season last year. As impressive as this start has been for the three-time MVP, he's yet to fully showcase his elite scoring touch, suggesting even bigger performances could be on the horizon.