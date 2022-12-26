Jokic supplied 41 points (16-25 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 15 rebounds, 15 assists and one block in 44 minutes during Sunday's 128-125 overtime win over Phoenix.

The two-time MVP winner delivered a performance for the ages on Christmas Day, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a 40-15-15 game on Dec. 25 but also posting the highest-scoring triple-double on this date in the history of The Association. Jokic has three triple-doubles over his last four outings and four in 11 December appearances, a span in which he's also averaging an insane 30.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest while shooting 60.2 percent from the field.