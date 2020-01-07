Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Erupts for career-high 47 points
Jokic scored a career-high 47 points (16-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-16 FT) and added eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes Monday in the Nuggets' 123-115 win over the Hawks.
Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Jokic becomes the third center in NBA history to finish with 45 points and zero turnovers in a game since 1977-78, when turnovers were first officially tracked. The aggressiveness on the offensive end was nice to see from Jokic, who has seen his field-goal and free-throw attempts per game drop from 15.1 and 4.4 in 2018-19 to 14.6 and 3.7, respectively, this season. While fantasy managers shouldn't expect Jokic to hit 40 or even 30 points with much regularity, this breakthrough outing offers encouragement that he'll re-emerge as a top-10 fantasy option that he was touted as in the preseason.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 22 but fails to log assist•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Produces despite defeat•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double in victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Regresses in decisive win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers triple-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...