Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Erupts for career-high 47 points

Jokic scored a career-high 47 points (16-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-16 FT) and added eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes Monday in the Nuggets' 123-115 win over the Hawks.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Jokic becomes the third center in NBA history to finish with 45 points and zero turnovers in a game since 1977-78, when turnovers were first officially tracked. The aggressiveness on the offensive end was nice to see from Jokic, who has seen his field-goal and free-throw attempts per game drop from 15.1 and 4.4 in 2018-19 to 14.6 and 3.7, respectively, this season. While fantasy managers shouldn't expect Jokic to hit 40 or even 30 points with much regularity, this breakthrough outing offers encouragement that he'll re-emerge as a top-10 fantasy option that he was touted as in the preseason.