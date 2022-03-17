Jokic totaled 29 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, eight asists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 win over the Wizards.

With Denver up 21 points at halftime and coasting to victory, Jokic was able to have a lessened workload -- playing less than 30 minutes for just the second time in his past 19 games. The lessened workload didn't lead to lessened production, however, as Jokic scored at will against a porous defense. Jokic has accumulated a staggering 18.6 wins above replacement this season. Jayson Tatum ranks second with WAR at 10.8.