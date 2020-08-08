Jokic recorded 30 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 134-132 double-overtime win over the Jazz.

Jokic had his second 30-point effort of bubble play Saturday, and it's his 10th 30-point game of the season overall. He's been excellent passing the ball over the past four games, totaling 41 assists to 18 turnovers. Jokic will look to continue his strong play Monday against the Lakers and the team's strong frontcourt of Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee.