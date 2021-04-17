Jokic posted 29 points (10-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

Jokic was unable to log another triple-double, but he extended his double-double streak to eight games while also impressing from an efficiency standpoint -- he missed just two shots and didn't commit a single turnover. The star center has been one of the league's most productive players this season and is averaging 23.1 points, 11.0 assists and 10.9 rebounds per game over that aforementioned eight-game span.