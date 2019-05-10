Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Excels before fouling out
Jokic supplied 29 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes during the Nuggets' 119-108 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.
Jokic unsurprisingly stepped up as the team leader in scoring and rebounding on the night, continuing his spectacular series by marking his fifth consecutive game with at least a double-double. The fifth-year big man has essentially been unstoppable from anywhere he's shot on the floor, and only the referee's whistle was able to get the best of him Thursday. While foul trouble always looms as a possibility for Jokic, he's naturally an elite fantasy asset heading into Sunday's critical Game 7 on his home floor.
