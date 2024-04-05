Jokic (hip) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Hawks.
Jokic is expected to play Saturday despite continuing to deal with left hip inflammation. However, it appears that the superstar big man is no longer battling a wrist injury, as just his hip ailment was listed on the injury report.
