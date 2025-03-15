Jokic (elbow/ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Wizards.
Jokic continues to deal with a left elbow contusion and left ankle impingement but is expected to make his 28th straight appearance Saturday. If the superstar center is upgraded to available, there is no indication he will operate on a minutes restriction.
