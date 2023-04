Jokic (calf) will likely be available but could face reduced minutes for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Coach Mike Malone said Saturday that he expects all of the starters to play in Saturday's game to log more minutes as a unit. However, considering the Nuggets have locked up the No. 1 seed in the West and Jokic has missed four of the team's last five games, its incredibly unlikely he will handle a normal workload.