Jokic is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the 76ers due to a left eye abrasion.
Jokic suffered his injury during Thursday's loss to the Knicks after getting poked in the eye in the second quarter. However, the superstar center should be available to suit up against Joel Embiid in a highly-anticipated matchup between MVP contenders.
