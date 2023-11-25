Jokic is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Spurs due to low back pain.

Jokic has yet to miss a game this season and isn't expected to do so Sunday despite dealing with back pain. In the last nine games since Jamal Murray (hamstring) went out, Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 14.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 rebounds in 33.8 minutes.